COPPERAS COVE — The challenge of keeping youngsters healthy and active got a little easier over the weekend.
Healthy Kids Day on Saturday at the Armed Services YMCA in Copperas Cove offered a wide variety of ideas about how youngsters can maintain a healthy lifestyle.
Fencing students from the Swordplay Recreational Fencing Class gave a demonstration of their skills.
Misael Keefer, 11, a student at S.C. Lee Junior High, likes using the saber when he fences. He attends classes twice each week, on Tuesdays at the Y in Cove, and Thursdays at the Y in Harker Heights. “It’s fun,” he said.
The Copperas Cove High School chapter of HOSA — Health Occupations Students of America — distributed information on mental health issues. “One in five people suffer from mental illness,” said chapter president Alexis Grasso, a CCHS junior. “It’s something nobody really talks about. It’s huge among young adults.”
Metroplex Adventist Hospital in Killeen offered youngsters an opportunity to learn hands-only CPR. Enid Cooke, a registered nurse with the hospital’s Heart and Vascular Center, explained that even a 3-year-old can make a difference if someone is suffering from a health emergency.
Navy Federal Credit Union offered youngsters information on opening savings accounts. Valerie Lam, member services representative for the Copperas Cove branch, provided details on how 14-year-olds can even open a checking account and have a debit card.
The Armed Services YMCA offers many programs for kids, according to Doreen Vasseur, director of the Copperas Cove facility. The teen room features video games and other activities, and there is even a food pantry to help those in need. “Not many people know about that,” Vasseur said.
