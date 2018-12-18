The Herald wants to share information and photos of holiday displays in our area. Did you decorate your home or yard for the holidays? Have you seen a good display in our area? Tell us about it or shoot your own photo and share it with our Instagram followers.
We will run lists of where to see lights with some photos in the Herald and at kdhnews.com. The list will provide the block number, not the house number.
Let us know by emailing the address and a contact phone number to news@kdhnews.com and putting HOLIDAY LIGHTS in the subject field of the email.
To share your photos on our Instagram account, tag us @kdhnews and use hashtag #kdhholidaylights.
Readers have already been submitting photos from several holiday displays from homes and businesses in the area. The Herald has compiled displays by city and will continue to update the list and publish photos throughout the holidays. Here is the list so far:
Killeen
2900 block of Bastion Loop
4400 block of Lake Road
4700 block of Moose Ridge
5300 block of Siltstone Loop
5400 block of Siltstone Loop
6100 block of SPC Laramore Drive
6500 block of Deorsam Loop
2200 block of Moonstone Drive
Copperas Cove
4800 block of Country Road 146
100 through 3000 blocks of Business Highway 190
1100 through 1400 blocks of South Farm-to-Market 116
800 block of South Main Street
100 through 300 blocks of the Cove Terrace Shopping Center
100 block of East Avenue D
400 block of East Avenue D
1300 block of East Avenue D
100 block of East Avenue E
100 block of South 1st Street
