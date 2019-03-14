The Youth Advisory Commission is looking for what it can do to connect and spread awareness of youth programs in the Killeen area.
On Saturday from noon to 2 p.m., the Killeen Community Center will host a Killeen Citywide Youth Round Table for local youth oriented organization to showcase available resources and ways to collaborate on any upcoming projects that help positively impact the local youth.
“We’re trying to connect local organizations that offer youth programs to learn what is and isn’t working in our community,” said Levallois Hamilton, recreation manager for the Killeen Community Center. “We hope to develop partnerships that strengthen our individual and collective efforts and the opportunities we can offer youth.”
Topics of discussion will range from family friendly after school programs during the school year as well as activities over the holidays.
The Youth Advisory Commission Killeen serves as a liaison to the Killeen City Council and exists to assist in minimizing community problems relating to youth. The organization also encourages positive development through service projects in their local communities
More information is available by calling 254-501-8889. The Community Center is at 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.