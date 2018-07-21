Six violent crimes were reported on Friday night in Killeen, and residents are saying, “Enough.”
About 200 people from all walks of life gathered at Westside Baptist Church in Killeen on Saturday to take a stand against violence in the community during the No More Violence Youth Convention.
“It’s important to come together to promote nonviolence intervention, for the community to come together as one,” said Patricia Allen, founder of No More Violence, a Dallas-based nonprofit organization. “We’re trying to bring safety to every community, reduce violence and bridge the gap with law enforcement.”
The efforts of young people are critical to stopping violent crime.
Youngsters as young as 3 years old learned ways to avoid conflict in the “Peacemakers” class, bullying prevention methods were taught to teens, college-aged young people tackled hazing prevention, and grown-ups learned about domestic violence, just to name four of the nine classes offered on Saturday.
Allen said the classes were taught by people intimately familiar with the subject, so that someone who has been bullied taught the bullying prevention class. Each class lasted about an hour, followed by a discussion session.
People traveled from Dallas, Austin and Memphis to attend the convention, and Killeen was represented in part by the Killeen Youth Advisory Commission.
On hand to volunteer was 16-year-old Markeisha Thomas, a commission member.
“I’m here to get information on preventing violence, especially among youth,” she said.
Thomas had a clear-cut answer to the question of how to prevent violence.
“We just have to be more kind to one another and listen to each other and try to understand where we’re all coming from,” she said. “We should help each other speak out if you’re being hurt by someone.”
Thomas understood that violence affects an entire community, even folks who have not been victimized directly.
“There’s a family out there hurting because of violence,” she said. “They’re in pain but we can try to make them feel better.”
It was the first time the youth convention has been in Killeen, but it has been held in other Texas cities for the past three years, Allen said.
A No More Violence chapter is being started in Killeen, and next year’s youth convention also will be held in the city.
The No More Violence Youth Convention was a two-day affair that started Friday with a basketball game against Killeen Police Department personnel and a balloon release to recognize victims of violence.
To learn more about No More Violence, visit www.nmvyouthconvention.com.
