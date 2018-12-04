Xpreesha Outreach will host its 4th Annual Youth Entertainment Showcase on Friday.
The name has changed, but it will be bringing the same experience to the community at the Killeen Arts & Activities Center, according to organizers. This family friendly fundraiser will feature a talent showcase, vendors, door prizes and special appearances for visitors. Proceeds will benefit the nonprofit Xpreesha Outreach Children’s Program.
There are four categories for talent performances: vocalists, dancers, musicians, special talent and group performances.
Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Killeen Arts & Activities Center, 801 N. 4th St.
Tickets are $5 per child and $10 for adults in advance. Children age 5 and younger get in free. All tickets at the door is $10. Tickets are available online at https://xpreeshaoutreachyes.eventbrite.com or by calling the Phileo Event Venue at 254-702-7481 or Hair A Diva at 254-702-2447. Contact xpreeshaoutreach@gmail.com for more information.
