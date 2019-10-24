79,000. That is the same number as the population of Temple. It’s also the number of Texas minors that have endured with sex trafficking, according to a 2018 UT-Austin study.

This statistic was among many that were showcased during the Texas Save Our Youth educational forum about human trafficking at the Killeen Community Center on Thursday evening. The forum is held every three months and creates awareness of the sex crime in Bell County, according to board member Ana Luisa Carrillo-Tapia.

Monique Brand - Killeen Daily Herald

Staff reporter Monique 'Mo' Brand joined the Herald fulltime in May 2019. Before that, she covered border coverage and county government in Arizona. She also worked as a reporter in Kerrville, Los Angeles, and Norfolk Virginia. Monique grew up in Killeen.

