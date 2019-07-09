Two Cove police officers were assaulted by an intoxicated man about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Copperas Cove Police Department.
The two officers were responding to a call about an intoxicated man that assaulted multiple people at a party, CCPD Sgt. Kevin Miller told the Herald in an email.
Ernesto Joe Cruz was charged with assault causing bodily injury, resisting arrest and assault on a public servant. He was still listed in the Coryell County Jail Tuesday on bonds totaling $16,000.
While the police were on their way to the scene the man, Cruz, went outside and began hitting a white vehicle. After investigating, the officers determined Cruz would be going to jail for assault, police said.
Cruz was told to stand up several times by the officers, but he would not comply, according to Miller. Officers grabbed Cruz’s hands to lift him onto his feet and placed his hands behind his back, but he tried to drop to the ground in an attempt to sit down, police said.
Cruz started to pull his arms away from the officers and struck one of the officers in his right cheek, Miller said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.