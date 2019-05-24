Millions of Texans are expected to hit the road over the Memorial Day weekend, though many people in the Killeen area plan to stay close to home.
A record 3 million Texas drivers are expected to travel by car between Friday and Monday. That’s an increase of 3.5% from last year, according to AAA Texas. An additional 267,000 Texans are expected to travel by air, while just over 161,000 will travel by train, bus or other form of transport.
The total of 3.4 million Texas travelers is up 3.6% from last year.
In the Killeen area, a random sampling of about a dozen drivers at four area gas stations found most of them plan to stay close to home this weekend. Reasons area drivers gave for not planning a Memorial Day trip included area graduations, work and hosting other travelers at their homes.
Anita and Jaime Rodriguez of Killeen decided to take a trip to Lake Conroe in East Texas this weekend. As they filled up their RV and cars at the Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway on Thursday, Anita Rodriguez said she was happy with what she was paying for gas.
“It was a last minute trip,” Rodriguez said of traveling the 150 miles to the lake with her son and grandchildren. “And we got here and said ‘ooh, $2.33 (a gallon).’ It’s good.”
Nationally, AAA forecasts that 37.6 million Americans will travel by car during the holiday weekend. Another 3.25 million will fly somewhere during over the Memorial Day holiday, with nearly 2 million traveling by train, bus or other transport.
America’s 42.7 million Memorial Day weekend travelers represent an increase of 3.6% from last year’s numbers.
