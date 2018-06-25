New principals were appointed at three Killeen Independent School District middle schools Monday.
KISD Superintendent John Craft announced Latisha Williams as principal of Patterson Middle School, Rhea Lynn Brooks Bell as principal of Manor Middle School and Alan Gawryszewski as principal of Rancier Middle School.
“Strong effective leadership is critically important to the success of schools, and these three veteran educators have many years of experience leading students,” Craft said.
Williams began her career as a teacher and assistant coach at Nolan Middle School in 1999. From 2004 to 2016, she was head girls’ basketball coach at Killeen High School. Since 2016, Williams has served as assistant principal at Patterson Middle School.
Bell has been an educator since 2002. She served as a social studies teacher at Killeen High School from 2006 to 2007 and at Ellison High School from 2007 to 2008, where she was also director of curriculum and instruction since 2011. Bell also served as a KISD summer school principal in 2017.
Gawryszewski began as a coach and teacher in Culberson County ISD in 1990. He held similar positions in Kerrville, Yorktown and Victoria.
Gawryszewski was assistant principal at Harker Heights High School from 2007 to 2013 and also served as director or co-director of summer school in KISD for six years, up until 2017. He has been assistant principal at Killeen High School since 2013.
