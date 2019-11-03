NOLANVILLE — Computer coding is taking on the exciting, competitive elements of athletics for a new team at Cavazos Elementary School that is competing well against larger teams of older students across 13 states.

So new it doesn’t have a completely official name, the “Cavazos Cheetahs Coderz” are 13 teacher-chosen fifth-graders who gather for an hour a day to work through coding challenges in the Cyber Robotics Coding Competition.

