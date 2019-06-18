Officials: Hospital’s impact to Central Texas remains significant

Baylor Scott & White employs 8,263 people in the Temple area.
What it does for the local economy is significant, said Drayton McLane Jr., former chairman of the Baylor Scott & White Health board of trustees.
“The changes in health care during my lifetime have been significant,” McLane said. “Just consider what it’s going to look like in 10 to 15 years.”
Peter McCanna, president of Baylor Scott & White Health, and Alejandro Arroliga, chief medical officer for Baylor Scott & White Health, were the guest speakers at the Temple Chamber of Commerce Public Policy Council Luncheon on Tuesday.
The Commonwealth Fund ranks Texas 49th overall in health. The Commonwealth Fund is a private U.S. foundation whose purpose is to “promote a high performing health care system that achieves better access, improved quality, and greater efficiency, particularly for society’s most vulnerable and the elderly.”
Texas has a high rate of uninsured adults and children, resulting in people going without health care because of an inability to pay.
“This is a challenge,” McCanna said.
Baylor Scott & White is nonprofit working in a competitive environment, he said. There are governmental hospitals that receive tax appropriations. For-profit hospitals are focused on making money and can get capital from earnings and Wall Street.
“All of our resources to fund what we need to do has to come from our earnings,” McCanna said.
Baylor Scott & White Health has 47,000 employees and treats around 2.3 million unique patients.
“We spend over $1.5 billion in the Temple community,” he said.
The community benefit, most of which is charity care, health care for those who cannot afford to pay, comes close to $85.8 million a year.
How the health care system is run starts with the core, which is made up of the mission — to promote the wellbeing of all individuals, families and communities; core values — serving faithfully, acting honestly, never settling, a commitment to excellence and teamwork; and ambition or vision — being a leader, educator, innovator in value-based care, McCanna said.
Each employee is asked to make a personal connection and commitment to the mission, he said
“We’re firmly committed to quality and will not make decisions on finances and efficiencies that sacrifice quality,” McCanna said.
In the two years that the system improved financial performance, quality of care has improved as well, including a 23 percent reduction in infection rate, Arroliga said.
“We have been working very hard on zero preventable harm,” he said. “This is a system-wide effort.”
The rate of preventable infections has been declining within Baylor Scott & White for some time, as a result of the measures put in place in the clinics and hospitals, he said.
“Our commitment to the communities we serve won’t change,” Arroliga said.
Telehealth is alive and well at Baylor Scott & White. There have been close to 8,000 e-visits and 800 video visits in the past year.
A study has shown that the quality of the encounters of an office visit is close to that of an encounter over the phone or through email and such, Arroliga said.
Businesses are interested in these models because it has the potential of costing less.
“We’re very proud of the Grobowsky Surgical Center that opened in April,” he said.
It shows a commitment to Temple and illustrates how lucky this area is to have benefactors like Drayton McLane and Don Grobowsky who are committed to the community, Arroliga said.
The technology within the center is state of the art, he said.
“The main focus is providing the best care for the community and our patients,” Arroliga said.
Baylor Scott & White began working with its practitioners on reducing the level of burnout the staff experienced a couple of years ago.
A course, Rejuvenate, was developed and offers techniques to those experiencing the problem in health fields and is now offered to local school districts.
“This is an example of our involvement in the community and our partnerships,” he said.
