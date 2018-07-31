Open enrollment for students new to the Killeen Independent School District begins from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at each student’s home campus and will continue through Thursday.
The two-step enrollment process begins online where parents or guardians may complete the required back to school forms.
The “District Enrollment Online” section can be found at https://www.killeenisd.org/frontPageV3/onlineregistration.cfm.
The second step is the finalization of registration by providing certain documents in-person at the student’s respective campus during this open enrollment period.
The following documents are required for registration finalization:
1. Student’s current immunization records.
2. Acceptable proof of residency in guardian’s name that displays address (i.e. a utility bill from within the last 30 days, a current residential lease/contract, homeowner/rental insurance policy. A driver’s license, cellphone, credit card or bank statements, or any other documents not directly tied to a permanent residence are unacceptable.)
3. Acceptable photo identification for parent/guardian (i.e. a state issued driver’s license, Texas ID, passport with current address, military or government-issued ID, or a consular card. A membership card to Sam’s Club or other similar cards and debit/credit cards with a photo are not acceptable)
4. Official copy of student’s birth certificate or other form of documentation to establish proof of identity and age of a student (i.e. driver’s license, passport, military identification, statement of child’s name and date of birth for school admission from the Texas Dept. of State Health services, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration services documents, adoption records, legal/court documents that establish age/identity, a hospital birth record, or a church baptismal record)
5. A copy of the student’s social security card
6. A withdrawal form, transcript, final report card and/or other educational records for the last school the student attended
Current foster care students must provide a copy of Form 2085 from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services or a court order indicated TDFPS conservatorship.
If unable to attend open enrollment, parents will need to contact individual campuses after Aug. 6 to complete the registration process.
To find your child’s home campus, visit https://www.killeenisd.org/frontpageV3/attZones.cfm.
For KISD immunization requirements, visit https://www.killeenisd.org/departmentDocs/c872/documents/ImmunizationRequirements.pdf
For more information on required school supplies, visit https://www.killeenisd.org/frontPageV3/comp/table.cfm?navBarID=183856.
The first day of school will be Aug. 27.
