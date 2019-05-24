Top brass in the Killeen fire and police departments are requesting for funds from the city.
The Killeen Fire Department is requesting authorization for $73,500, and the Killeen Police Department is requesting authorization for payment for maintenance costs of close to $75,000.
Fire Chief Brian Brank said the department is working toward replacing personal protective equipment — also called turnout or bunker gear — every five years in order to stay in compliance with the National Fire Protection Association Chapter 1851, of its standard protocols.
Brank added the department must replace equipment that is damaged and cannot be repaired. Turnout gear has a shelf life of 10 years.
“We do conduct wear tests to determine the best gear. We conducted a price comparison of the selected gear. North American Fire Equipment Company, NAFECO offered (the) best pricing. We also did pricing with Dooley Tackaberry and Casco Industries,” Brank said to the council.
The one-time cost was quoted by the Decatur, Alabama, based company at $73,500 for 30 sets of coats and pants.
“This is a budgeted expense and no additional funding is required,” Brank said.
Keith Foxx, the department’s deputy chief of support, said in an email to the Herald, the new gear will outfit several new hires, replace damaged gear of current firefighters, as well as replace expired gear.
“We try to replace at least 10 percent of our gear annually to account for gear expiration and inherent damage,” Foxx wrote. “The average cost per unit is approximately $1,400 for a coat and $1,100 for pants for a total of $2,500. This does not include helmets, boots, hoods, gloves, or other necessary items.”
Councilman Juan Rivera said during the meeting he wished everyone could experience how important turnout gear is to the department.
Rivera was the only person who made any commentary or questions during the fire department’s presentation at the workshop.
“I happened to go there (Fire Academy) three times in my career as a city councilman … get inside of that bunker gear. Those bunker gear, we need them and need them bad,” he said.
In matters of the police department, Chief Charles ‘Chuck’ Kimble told the council he is anticipating the cost for on-going HVAC maintenance for the 88,000-square foot headquarters could rise to $75,000 by the end of the fiscal year.
“The police department has a contract with the Brandt Companies, LLC, for maintenance and repair of the HVAC system. Repair work is performed under (Texas Association of School Boards) BuyBoard contract. The contract supports maintenance of the headquarters’ HVAC system, which composes about 103 separate air conditioning systems. Repairs are performed at an additional cost,” Kimble said.
The current fiscal year repair expenses, according to Kimble, is at $28,918.48.
“Our alternatives are to delay the maintenance until (end of) fiscal year 1920 or authorize the repairs and maintenance,” Kimble said.
District 4 Councilman Steve Harris asked for the specific types of repairs the HVAC units needed.
Kimble responded, “We have 103 HVAC units and an underground well. It has to be washed, flushed; things of that nature repressurized … general maintenance.”
District 1 Councilwoman Shirley Fleming asked if the request of $75,000 would be enough.
Kimble said the cost came from Brandt Company and the amount was discussed as “this is where we need to be.”
Both the fire and police department requests will come out of this fiscal year’s budget and both chiefs said the expenditures will be through the TASB BuyBoard, a cooperative purchasing company that connects more than 70 vendors to local governments.
A vote to make the expenditures final will be at the May 28 regular council meeting.
The meeting is at 5 p.m., at 101 N. College St.
