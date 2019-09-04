The Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce will host a Cove City Council candidate political Forum at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 508 S. 2nd St., Copperas Cove.
“This is a great opportunity for our citizens to meet and get to know the candidates for the upcoming election, which will be held on November 5, 2019. The Meet and Greet will begin at 5:30 pm, followed by the formal forum at 6:00 p.m.,” according to a news release from the chamber.
