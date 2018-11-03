The anticipation is high: Who is going to win?
Who will take the Senate seat? U.S. House seats? Texas House seat? County and local seats?
The Killeen Daily Herald will go live at 6 p.m. Tuesday joining the countdown to the first results at 7 p.m. Then, we’ll be watching as more results flow in and talking to candidates in between.
It will be a big night in our part of Central Texas.
You can join us for the excitement.
KDH will be bringing election results to you live at kdhnews.com and via YouTube, Facebook.com/kdhnews and @kdhnews on Twitter and Instagram.
