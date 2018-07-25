The Killeen school board received a report on 2018 certified property values from the Tax Appraisal District of Bell County at its workshop Tuesday — and the numbers were lower than the board had anticipated.
The appraisal district has certified a total net taxable value of nearly $7.8 billion, an increase of 1.1 percent from last year’s value of $7.7 billion.
However, it is slightly less than the 2.3 percent increase the district was expecting to receive, Chief Financial Officer Megan Bradley said.
“Property values have increased but were largely offset by increased veterans exemptions,” Bradley said of the $113,621,967 total exemptions loss for the Killeen Independent School District in 2018.
The certified property value is a key piece in the ongoing budget planning for fiscal year 2019 as it is a main indicator of revenue, said Chief Communications Officer Terry Abbott.
District financial officers have already completed student projections which drive revenue, expenditures and staffing budgets, according to agenda documents.
The district is expecting a 1.29 percent enrollment growth rate, with a student population of 44,891 students for the 2018-2019 school year, Superintendent John Craft said.
“Increased students does mean increased revenues but it also means increased costs, so it’s a net zero,” board member Susan Jones said.
The district has also finalized staffing allocations based on a final staffing snapshot from July 16 and is on course to present a balanced budget to the board for adoption Aug. 28, according to Abbott.
“We’ve cut everything that is not affecting classrooms to get to a balanced budget and to account for the general pay increase,” Bradley said, referring to the 2 percent raise the board approved for KISD staff in June.
“When you do a 2 percent pay increase and staff salaries are 83 to 84 percent of your budget, it’s going to increase your budget.”
The board also examined options for employee health coverage for the 2018-2019 school year.
“It’s important to our employees the coverage that they get,” said Board President Corbett Lawler.
The existing annual premium is at $25,728,741 through the district’s plan with Aetna and the cost is shared by the district and employees.
Currently, health coverage is voluntary. The district contributes $325 per month, while the state contributes $75 per month for employees who choose the group health care coverage.
Independent experts from Alamo Insurance Group gave a report on plan options from various health care agencies, including Aetna, the current KISD provider, as well as Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, Scott & White Health Plan and United Healthcare Corporation.
“This is where it gets a little tricky,” Craft said. “You have to dig into each plan and plan design, look at deductibles, co-pays and office visits across the plan design, for each option. We have some very viable options.”
Board members discussed balancing the employee health plan with pay increases and deliberated whether the district should pay more toward benefits or focus on future pay raises.
“I caution at looking at increasing the benefits at the detriment of a general pay increase,” Craft said. “From a budgeting standpoint, we tend to separate compensation and benefits. From an employee standpoint, they are very much the same.”
The Alamo Insurance Group will provide a formal health care plan recommendation to the district at the board’s next meeting.
The board will vote on this item and others, as well as receive final budget presentations Aug. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.