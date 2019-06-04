'Pure heart desire'

At 105, the Rev. Hattie Mae Allen is still preaching the gospel.
The Temple reverend will deliver the message at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Jesus, the Church of the Living God, the Pillar and Ground of the Truth Inc.
The pastor — who has served the Lord for more than five decades — will speak on the subject, “Where are You and Why are You There?”
Although she doesn’t have a formal degree, Allen previously told the Telegram she has a Ph.D. in Jesus, just not the college kind.
“I have a pure heart’s desire, and that is what God will honor in the end,” Allen said.
Ordained in 1962, Allen has led what have always been small congregations in Marlin, Calvert, Fort Worth, Athens, Austin and Temple, among others, said Ruth Freeman, her daughter.
Even though the group she preaches to has never been large, Allen said that scripture is being fulfilled and it has always been a delight to be with family in the Lord.
Jesus, the Church of the Living God, the Pillar and Ground of the Truth Inc. is located at 920 S. 24th St. in Temple.
