ROGERS — Residents gathered Monday evening to hear two mayoral candidates talk about city issues at a voters’ forum, but at times it seemed like a family feud.
Mayor Tammy Cockrum and her uncle, Billy Ray Crow, a former mayor and current Rogers City Council member, are vying for the leadership position after the May 4 election resulted in a tie with 93 votes for each candidate.
A runoff election, scheduled June 22, will decide whether Cockrum, the incumbent, or Crow will be the next mayor.
During the forum at the Rogers Civic Center, both candidates gave opening statements before they answered questions submitted by residents in attendance.
“Scripture says that a righteous man leaves an inheritance for his children’s children,” Cockrum said at the forum. “I don’t want to just do something for Rogers today; I want to create sustainability not just for today but for tomorrow.”
In his opening statement, Crow accused Cockrum of retaliatory actions against those on the City Council who don’t do what she says.
“I am tired of the Donald Trump way we are running our city,” Crow said. “If the mayor is not for what we, as the City Council wants, she retaliates. I want that all to stop. We never had that in my 18 years of being mayor and I want to bring that back.”
Crow’s accusations, which Cockrum denied, continued during the forum on a range of topics.
Some Rogers residents in attendance thought that Crow went too far in his attempts to show his niece in a negative light. Patricia Posvar said that she was upset about what Crow said about Cockrum without showing any proof to back up his claims.
“Billy Ray Crow kept on saying that there was retaliation against (Council) members, and it is all from one source,” Posvar said. “That should not have been able to be said in a public forum like this without him backing it up. He shouldn’t be able to be slinging mud without proof.”
Aside from accusations, both candidates answered questions that related to how they will run Rogers or how they have ran the town in the past. These questions ranged from how they would promote the growth of the town in the future to what programs they wanted to implement to take care of the older population in Rogers.
The forum, hosted by Rogers LULAC Council No. 22196, lasted around an hour before closing remarks were read.
After the forum, Cockrum said that while she was sure the runoff would have a victor this time. If the runoff election ends in a tie, she said she would keep on fighting.
