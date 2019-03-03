Although it is still flu season, symptoms such as sneezing, coughing and a runny nose don’t always indicate the flu. Oftentimes, the sickly feeling is related to allergies.
With rising pollen counts, more and more people are reaching for tissues and medications to tackle their seasonal allergies.
Cedilia Silva, nurse practitioner with the AdventHealth Medical Group Family Clinic in Killeen, sees many patients on a regular basis who have health problems this time of year.
“Seasonal allergy, ‘hay fever’ or seasonal allergic rhinitis is aggravated by particles in the air called allergenics,” she said. “There are indoor and outdoor allergens that cause symptoms such as sneezing, runny or stuffy nose, itchy and watery eyes, sore throat and post nasal drainage, just to name a few.”
While over-the-counter medications can be a quick fix to a long-term problem, the most important step toward relief is to find the trigger behind the allergies.
“Some of the most common outdoor seasonal allergens are pollens from trees, weeds, grass or mold spore,” Silva said. “These substances enter our body when we breathe.”
In Central Texas, one of the most potent and common allergens in the air is caused by the pollen from the mountain cedar trees, which is also known as cedar fever.
Proper allergy testing is especially important to rule out any other medical concerns.
“To find out if your symptoms are from seasonal allergies or any other condition, your medical provider will perform a physical examination along with a health history,” Silva said. “They may refer you to an allergy specialist to have some testing done in order to find out what substances you are allergic to.”
Once the allergen has been determined, Silva recommends patients follow their providers’ treatment plans as well as keeping a few other helpful tips in mind such as “keeping windows closed during the high allergy season, taking a shower as soon as you return home, washing clothes regularly and changing bedding more often.”
The particular allergy treatment depends on symptoms as well as the patient’s individual medical issues.
The website pollen.com provides detailed allergy reports and up-to-date pollen counts that are determined by ZIP code.
