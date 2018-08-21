Lt. Gen. John “Mike” Murray has been confirmed by the Senate to lead Army Futures Command, set to be established in Austin in the coming year.
The Senate confirmed the appointment Tuesday, with Murray set to take command at an activation ceremony of the Army Futures Command in Austin Friday.
“General Murray’s impressive leadership experience within many levels in the U.S. Army makes him an exceptional candidate to lead its new innovative command in Austin,” said U.S. Senator John Cornyn in a prepared statement Tuesday.
Murray has held numerous command positions within the Army, according to a Senate press release, with several of his assignments taking him to Texas, including: Commander, 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood; Deputy Commanding General, 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood; and Chief of Staff, III Corps and Fort Hood.
“I look forward to welcoming Gen. Murray back to central Texas and following the success of the U.S. Army Futures Command under his direction,” Cornyn said.
As part of the promotion, Murray will also earn a four-star rank Friday, according to Col. Patrick Seiber, Army Futures Command communications director.
“We are looking forward to his arrival here in the coming days and to partner with the Central Texas community as we establish the Army Futures Command,” Seiber said.
Murray is currently the Army’s Deputy Chief of Staff, working at the Pentagon, but will be promoted to four-star general Friday, according to Col. Patrick Seiber, Army Futures Command communications director.
“We are looking forward to his arrival here in the coming days and to partner with the Central Texas community as we establish the Army Futures Command,” Seiber said.
Murray is originally from Kenton, Ohio.
He and his wife, Jane have three daughters and seven grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.