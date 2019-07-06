Signature Care in Killeen wanted to show that it is there for the community, and the clinic did so by hosting a community pizza party Saturday.
The party featured a few vendors, face painting for the kids, a DJ and, of course, pizza.
This was the second event Signature Care has hosted. The emergency clinic previously hosted a New Orleans-themed event for the community to enjoy.
Signature Care’s Marketer Christian Adamski said that the idea came from corporate headquarters, but the Signature Care in Killeen wanted to do a little bit more.
“Corporate actually brought the idea to us. Originally it was just mainly two events every month and then maybe do an event five or six months down the line, but we said ‘you know what? let’s do quarterly events,’” Adamski said.
Adamski and Signature Care in Killeen have seen an increase in numbers since hosting the events.
Before the New Orleans-themed event, the emergency center was seeing seven to eight patients a day. After the event, it was seeing roughly 14 to 15 a day.
It has been beneficial to the emergency center, but that is not the main focus.
“We’re not only focused on that; we’re also focused on patient satisfaction. That’s kind of what separates us from other places. We’ll see anybody and we just want to make sure that they know we’re out there to help,” Adamski said.
