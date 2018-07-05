The Spring Ho Festival will take place July 9-15 at locations throughout Lampasas.
The festivities include the Spring Ho Beauty Pageant, the Hayloft Party Talent Contest, the Kiddie Fishing Derby, the County Fair, the Keystone Square Museum special exhibits, the Spring Ho Carnival, a Dance Contest, a pet parade and more.
Events kick off Monday night at 6:45 with music followed by the beauty pageant at 7:30 p.m. at Ruth Eakin Outdoor Arena in Lampasas.
Events continue Tuesday night with a hayloft party and Wednesday with a kids fishing derby in the morning and a fireworks dispay at 9:15 p.m. at W.M. Brook Park.
Fair exhibits, a barbecue cook-off and other events occur starting Thursday. The big parade rolls through town at 11 a.m. July 14. For the complete schedule, go to springho.com.
“The Spring Ho Festival began from an idea conceived by Lampasas residents Milton Boone and Gary Martin in 1972,” according to the website.
“Totally supported by volunteers, Spring Ho has evolved from its original second full weekend in July roots to now encompassing Monday through Sunday, with each day brimming over with activities.
For more information, contact the Spring Ho Committee at 512-556-5301.
There are plenty of other events going on in the Killeen-Fort Hood area.
There are plenty of other events going on in the Killeen-Fort Hood area.
Out and About
Local Music
Blends Wine Bar hosts Karaoke with Rockin’ Rick from 8 to 11 p.m. every Saturday. For ages 21 and older, $5 cover. The bar also offers half off the individual glass price from already opened bottles of wine from noon to 6 p.m. every Sunday. For more information, call 254-613-4739. Blends Wine Bar is at 208 North Penelope Street, Belton.
Dirty Harry’s presents live music at 9 p.m. every Wednesday. For ages 21 and older, no cover. Dirty Harry’s is at 206 West Veterans Memorial Boulevard., Harker Heights (next to King Pin Tattoos). For more information, call 254-680-6557.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host a performance by Kenny Orts with No Chance Band from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. June 29. $10 cover. The venue will also host People’s Choice from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. June 30. $10 cover. The dance hall is at 4984 West Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday, with a DJ until 1:30 a.m. Happy Hour is from 5 to 8 p.m. every Thursday, Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com or call 254-939-7131.
The 20th annual Hot Summer Sounds free summer concert series, hosted by Scott & White Heath Plan, will continue with a performance Cap City from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. July 6 at Miller Park, 1919 N. First St., Temple. The series will run every Friday though July 20. Bring a lawn chairs and blankets for a free evening of music. No glass containers. For more information, call Holly at 298-5440.
Farmer’s Markets
The Copperas Cove Farmer’s Market will be open from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday at City Park, 1206 West Avenue B, through October.
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday in front of Tractor Supply Company on Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Harker Heights Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights. For more information and a list of vendors, go to www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/index.php/programs-a-events/farmers-market or call 254-953-5493.
Market Days in Belton is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every third Saturday through August. Vendors featuring a variety of baked goods and handmade items will line the streets of downtown. Contact Sandy Bigham at 254-939-5699 or sandy10@hot.rr.com.
Florence Market Days runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of the month at Florence City Hall, 106 South Patterson Avenue. Farm vendors, artisans, retail sales, cottage and food vendors and nonprofit organizations will be present.
Round Rock will host July Market Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 7 at Centennial Plaza, 301 West Bagdad Avenue, Round Rock. Market Days are generally the first Saturday of the month and features local arts and crafts, live music, food and free admission/parking.
Sami Show Belton will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 7 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 8 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 West Loop 121, Belton. Admission is $5 for adults, children ages 12 and under are free. The show will feature unique art, crafts, home décor, original jewelry, yard art, trendy boutique clothing, gifts and gourmet food. Visit samishow.com for more information.
Arts & Theater
Rodney Carrington Live will be coming to the Bell County Expo Center, 301 West Loop 121, Belton, at 8 p.m. July 11. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit bellcountyexpo.com.
The Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 South University Parks Drive, Waco, will present a premier exhibition, “Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition,” until Jan. 6. The exhibit features more than 150 artifacts recovered from the ocean floor along with room re-creations and personal stories. The exhibit is a chronological journey through the ship’s construction, to life on board, to the ill-fated sinking and amazing artifact rescue efforts. Tickets for the exhibit are on sale at baylor.edu/mayborn. The museum offers free admission from 1 to 5 p.m. the first Sunday of each month. For information, call 254-710-1104.
The Bell County Museum, 201 North Main St., Belton, will host a free week of summer fun for early learners from 10 a.m. to noon July 10-13. Children ages 6 and younger are invited to the museum to enjoy exhibits and engaging interactive elements as well as for fun, educational activities and crafts. The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Call 254-933-5243 or go to www.bellcountymuseum.org.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 West Avenue B, Temple, will host a “Beat the Heat” family day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 7. Visitors will be able to play in the bubble pool, make their own pinwheel and craft their own neck cooler. Kona ice cream will also be served outside the museum from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and hosts a themed family day on the first Saturday of the month. Go to www.templerrhm.org or call 254-298-5172.
RAW — Royal Street Art Walk is from 6 to 9 p.m. every fourth Friday of the month along Royal Street in Salado. Promoting visual art, the featured galleries include Bentons Custom Jewelry, FSG Fine Jewelry, Ro Shaw Clay Studio, Salado Glassworks and Sirril Art Gallery. Also participating in the art walk is Barrow Brewing Co. Call Salado Glassworks at 254-947-0339 or visit www.royalstreetartwalk.com for more information.
Dancing
In the Mood Ballroom will be closed July 6 and July 7, but reopen for a one night class, Jitterbug and East Coast Swing, from 4 to 6 p.m. July 8 for $18 per person. There will be an East Coast Swing II No. 1 class at 7 p.m. followed by a Rumba II No. 1 class at 8 p.m. July 9. The ballroom will feature a Country Western progressive two step basics No. 1 class at 7 p.m. and a Country Western progressive two step intermediate No. 1 class at 8 p.m. July 10. There will be a Salsa Basics No. 1 class at 7 p.m. July 12, taught by Tanara. Time slots for private lessons are available throughout the week, including a special time slot at 8 p.m. July 12 for a private lesson with Tanara. The ballroom is located at 13 and 15 South Main Street, Temple. For more information on future events or classes, call 254-773-7088, email Karen.Keith@inthemoodballroom.com, or go to inthemoodballroom.com.
Bars, Clubs
Main Street Tejano Club, 201 South Main Street,Temple, has a DJ/live music from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. every Friday and Saturday. Call 254-541-8329 or go to www.mainstreettejano.club.
Pan American Club, 575 Pan American Drive, Harker Heights, features Tejano, Norteno and Cumbia music. Call 254-690-2882 for more information.
Longhorn Saloon, 2503 South General Bruce Drive, Temple, hosts live music every Saturday and Sunday. The bar will host DJ WillyBee from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. July 6. No cover. Call 254-771-1364 for more information. The venue will also host artist LaDezz with DJ Desperado from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. July 7. $10 cover. Call 254-541-8329 for more information.
Backbone NCO Lounge, 37th Street between Tank Destroyer Boulevard and 761st Tank Battalion Avenue, Building 194, will host a UFC 226 Fight Night Watch Party beginning at 7 p.m. July 7. The event will feature the Super Fight between heavyweight champions Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic, amongst other fights. Admission is free and open to all ages 18 and over. For more information, call 254-532-5073.
Family Fun
The City of Killeen will host Movies in Your Park at the Killeen Amphitheater, 2201 East Veterans Memorial Boulevard, Killeen, every Friday through July, continuing with a screening of Despicable Me 3 from 8:45 to 10:30 p.m. July 6. Attendees are recommended to bring lawn chairs and snacks to this family-friendly evening. Call 254-501-6390.
Grand Avenue Theater, 2809 Oakmark Drive, Belton, will continue its $1 Movie Series with a showing of the Lego Movie on July 10 and July 12. All screenings at 10 a.m. and admission is $1 per person.
Free guided tours of the Lampasas County Courthouse are offered each Saturday. Tours start at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., except for major holiday weekends. The courthouse is on the downtown square, 501 East Fourth St. Take the Loop 257 exit off U.S. Highway 190. Contact Linda Moore-Lanning at 512-564-5122 or Jim Rutland at 512-556-5302, during business hours.
Children’s Special Needs Network will host Family Night at Lion’s Junction from 7 to 10 p.m. July 7 at Lion’s Junction Family Water Park, 5000 South Fifth Street, Temple. The event is free and open to those with special needs ages 21 and under and their immediate family members. If interested, please sign up at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lions-junction-family-night-tickets-44366545532.
For Children
The Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. Temple, invites youth ages 8 to 12 to their Writing for Kids class from 2:45 to 4:45 p.m. every Wednesday. The cost is $35 per child per month. Children will create their own stories, poems, art and plays. The class will include visualization exercises and tricks for improving reading, writing and creative skills. The Center hosts several classes year round for children and adults. For more information, go to cacarts.org or call 254-773-9926.
Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood, offers a free Explore Learning and Playgroup from 9:30 to 11 a.m. every Wednesday. Each session is geared toward children younger than 36 months old, but is open to all age groups. The class is hosted by ACS/FAP New Parent Support Program, a group of nurses and social workers that provide parenting education and support to families with children 3 years old and younger. Participants must have a valid military ID. For more information, call 254-287-2286.
The Killeen Community Center will host Mommy and Me Paint Party and Story Time from 1 to 3 p.m. July 11 at 2201 East Veterans Memorial Boulevard, Killeen. This free event is for all ages and will include games, prizes, crafts and lunch. There will also be a painting activity with Killeen rocks and story time with Tina the Storyteller reading the book “I Like Bugs.” For more information, call 254-501-8889.
Camp Invention will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 9-13 at Willow Springs Elementary, 2501 West Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen. Campers will have the opportunity to explore technology behind self-driving cars, invent a vehicle of the future, design futuristic dream homes with smart energy, build a robotic dog and construct a dog park. For more information, call 1-800-968-4332.
Clubs, Meetings
Songsmith Salado chapter meets from 7 to 9 p.m. the second Monday of every month at the Salado Public Library, 1151 North Main Street. Membership is free and meetings consist of discussion about the craft and business of music, friendly feedback on original songs, as well as guest speakers. Songsmith is a Texas-based nonprofit with the mission to discover, encourage and connect songwriters and musicians in Texas, especially in the Central Texas area. Su Heflin is the meeting coordinator for the Salado chapter. For more information, email songsmithsalado@gmail.com or call 254-947-3427.
Copperas Cove Bass Club meetings are at 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Lil Tex Restaurant in Copperas Cove. Call 254-661-9274.
The Bell County Writers Guild meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at the Lena Armstrong Public Library, 301 East First Street, Belton. Call 254-231-1843.
The Mystery Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Barnes & Noble Bookstore, 201 East Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. All mystery book lovers are welcome. For information, contact Marcene Saunders-Martinez at 830-357-8314.
A free car care class will be hosted on varying days by Kwik Kar of Harker Heights, 408 East Farm-to-Market 2410. The class is geared toward women and young adults and teaches participants practical information about changing a flat tire on the roadside, checking under the hood and preventive maintenance. For more information or to RSVP for the next class, go to kwikkarofharkerheights.com.
Festivals, Events
Chick-fil-A will host Cow Appreciation Day 2018 from 6 a.m. to 7p.m. July 10 at 114 North 31st Street, Temple. Customers who dress up in cow-like costumes will receive a free entrée item. For more information, visit chick-fil-a.com/Cow-Appreciation-Day.
Educated Angels will host Cupcakes for a Cause from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 11 at Lily’s Cakes, 360 West Central Texas Expressway, Suite 204, Harker Heights. 10 percent of all proceeds from cupcake sales will go to benefit student scholarships.
The final day of open registration for 2018 Summer Adult Sports will be from 8 a.m. to close July 12 at Harker Heights Parks and Recreation, 307 Millers Crossing, Harker Heights. All participants must be 16 years of age or older. Season starts the week of July 23 and players may sign up for adult softball for $325 per team or adult kickball for $200 per team. For more information, call 254-953-5657.
The Operation Family Matters Summer Festival, hosted by Teach Them to Love Community Outreach, will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 7 at 403 North Eighth Street, Killeen. The event will feature live stage performances, fun for children, go-carts, entertainment, food trucks and table vendors. There will also be a basketball competition, spoken word and a Southern hospitality cook-off. For more information, call 254-247-9970.
Planetarium
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College is closed through July 15 for renovations. For show descriptions, a full schedule and ticket prices, go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Have upcoming events to include? Email events@kdhnews.com.
Items run as space is available.
