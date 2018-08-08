District-specific scores on the spring 2018 State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) show that Killeen secondary school students generally rank lower than those at other school districts in the area.
The Texas Education Agency uses the STAAR scores for high school students in five subject areas to issue students a performance label, indicating their achievements as compared to their grade level.
The Killeen Independent School District scored lower than several adjacent districts in four of the five subject areas, with the exception of U.S. History.
KISD high school students had a pass rate of 56 percent on English I subject tests, whereas most other districts in the area, including Copperas Cove, Lampasas, Salado and Gatesville ISDs, all had a pass rate of over 60 percent.
Florence ISD was the only local district with a lower pass rate in this subject area at 53 percent.
Killeen also had comparatively lower passing rates in Algebra and Biology than surrounding districts, ranking above only Florence ISD in these subject areas as well.
“We continue to make progress in some areas and in some areas, we still have work to do,” Terry Abbott, KISD chief communications officer said. “We have a lot of great educators and we are optimistic about further progress.”
KISD percentages of passing scores increased in U.S. History and English II, but decreased marginally in English I and Biology from 2017 to 2018.
The pass rate in Algebra decreased from 78 percent last year to 74 percent this year.
This contrasts with other districts’ scores, which showed gains for students across all subjects in cities like Copperas Cove.
“Our staff has done a great job making sure our kids had a great opportunity and we’re very proud of our staff and kids for their diligence,” said CCISD Superintendent Joe Burns. “It shows that hard work pays off.”
According to the TEA, the rate of passing scores in all five subject areas is generally on the rise from 2017 to 2018 and most students across the state successfully met grade level or achieved higher level performance.
“(The tests) are designed to provide clear, accurate information for parents in terms of how their child is performing, specifically in terms of meeting grade level,” TEA said in June 14 press release.
The TEA encourages parents to visit www.texasassessment.com and select “Log In, Learn More” to see specific information regarding their child using a student access code provided by their local school district.
A historical view of STAAR scores for the entire state, including the most recent results for third through eighth grade, as well as the end of course high school level, is available at http://txreports.emetric.net/
The Killeen Daily Herald will be publishing further information regarding the STAAR results in a later edition.
