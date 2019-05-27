COPPERAS COVE — For five minutes under clear skies, a crowd of more than 80 people stood in silence to pay their respects to America’s fallen heroes.
The moment took place at the Star Group-Veterans Helping Veterans building on Monday afternoon in Copperas Cove for the Memorial Day Wreath Laying Ceremony.
Members of the audience included Copperas Cove Mayor Pro Tem Dan Yancey, Killeen councilmembers Gregory Johnson and Steve Harris; and Rita Seffrood, the widow of the late Frank Seffrood, who was the Cove mayor when he died in December.
Also in attendance was longtime Cove mayor and Coryell County Judge John Hull with his wife Shirley.
Jonathan Haywood, the organization’s president, led the ceremony.
“Memorial Day is about remembering and honoring. Most importantly, it’s about letting the families of these fallen comrades know we are here to support them and they are not forgotten. To help them find, hopefully, closure,” he said. “Star Group-Veterans Helping Veterans will continue with our deep commitment to the Central Texas region as we provide unwavering assistance to Central Texas veterans, active duty, citizens and family members.”
During the ceremony, nine organizations including Star Group laid elaborate wreaths outside of its building.
Johnson, an Army veteran, said Memorial Day is to remember those who lost their lives during while in the armed forces; not those who currently serve.
“It’s about their families who are still here. At the end of the day, they are going home, some alone. Their memories are forever with them, Memorial Day is just one way to have them understand, we are here to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice along with them,” he said.
Along with Memorial Day, two other days celebrate those who serve or have served in the U.S. military: Veterans Day, which celebrates the service of all U.S. military veterans; and Armed Forces Day, a U.S. remembrance celebrated earlier in May, specifically honoring those currently serving in the U.S. military.
