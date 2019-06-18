A Temple woman charged in a McGregor hit-and-run incident that led to a man’s death was released from jail Friday.
Bond for Bailey Rose Carlson, 23, was set at $150,000 by Bell County Justice of the Peace Ted Duffield, Bell County Chief Deputy Chuck Cox said Tuesday.
Carlson was charged with failure to stop and render aid in an accident involving a death, which is a second-degree felony.
She reportedly hit Kayn Kemp, 26, on June 6 as he walked to work on south State Highway 317. Carlson said she believed she hit a mailbox but didn’t stop to look. Kemp died at the scene, an arrest affidavit said.
Debris from the accident scene reportedly matched with Carlson’s pickup truck and helped lead to her arrest.
Carlson is a student at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and a graduate of Temple High School.
