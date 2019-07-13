Temperatures will rise slowly starting Sunday and hit a peak of 98 degrees at the end of the work week, according to the National Weather Service.
The area starts the week with a high of 93 and a low of 74, and that is the coolest it will be all week. Once it gets to Tuesday the high for the week does not drop below 97 degrees. Temperatures get up to 98 degrees on Tuesday and Friday.
It will also be a pretty dry week for the Killeen area. There are little to no rain chances throughout the week, according to NWS.
Heat indexes for the week will hover at around 103-104 degrees all week, according to NWS.
