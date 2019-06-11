Two early morning home invasions within two days in Temple have sent three men to the hospital with gunshot wounds.
Tuesday’s shooting occurred at about 4 a.m. in the 1900 block of East Avenue G, Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said in a news release.
Officers were sent to a residence about a gunshot victim. The victim said three suspects he believed to be males broke into his home and shot him.
The victim was taken by ambulance to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
Investigators didn’t know Tuesday if anything was taken during the break-in and shooting.
The suspects left in a dark-colored vehicle, the victim said.
The first violent home invasion in 2019 was reported just before 1:15 a.m. Monday at the Kensington Apartments, 400 Fryers Creek Drive. In that incident, four males broke into an apartment, started shooting and left the scene, Weems said Monday.
Two males were shot, but neither had life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to the hospital.
A woman also in the apartment at the time of the shootings was not injured, Weems confirmed.
Nothing was reported stolen from the apartment, Weems said.
Anyone with information about either of these violent home invasions may call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.
