Killeen
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 9:38 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Bicycle theft was reported at 7:25 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Ginger Road and Old FM 440.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of North 4th Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of North 4th Street.
Prostitution first class was reported at 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Collins Avenue.
Assault by contact was reported at 11:36 a.m. Monday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
City warranty for another agency was reported at 4:45 p.m. Monday near the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and Massey Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Jackson Street.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 12:29 a.m. Monday near the intersection of South WS Young Drive and Azalea Drive.
Theft of motor vehicle parts was reported at midnight Monday in the 1800 block of Florence Road.
Harassment by telephone was reported at midnight Monday in the 1800 block of Florence Road.
Copperas Cove
An unattended death was reported at 1:42 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Cummins Avenue.
An accident was reported at 7:49 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Meggs Street and South 1st Street.
Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 10:22 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of South 27th Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Sunset Lane.
An accident was reported at 11:43 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
Theft under $100 was reported at 11:41 a.m. Monday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft under $100 was reported at 12:31 p.m. Monday in the 3400 Plains Street.
Display of a wrong license plate was reported at 1:20 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of North 1st Street.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 1:46 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Erby Avenue.
An arrest was reported at 3 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Carpenter Street.
Unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material was reported at 3:25 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Jake Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 2:24 p.m. Monday in the 1100 Pecan Avenue.
Found property was reported at 4:38 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 4:36 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of South 19th Street.
An accident was reported at 5:57 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of East Avenue D.
Sale of tobacco to a minor was reported at 6:17 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Town Square.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 5:27 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Lubbock Drive.
Sale of tobacco to a minor was reported at 6:41 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Cline Drive.
Sale of tobacco to a minor was reported at 7:04 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of West Avenue B.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 6:59 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Hackberry Street.
Lampasas
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 7:34 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of East 9 th Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:40 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway
A disturbance was reported at 2:57 p.m. Monday on Castleberry Street.
Loud music was reported at 6:13 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of W Avenue C.
Harker Heights
Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 11:32 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Property theft was reported at 1:21 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Indian Trail Drive.
