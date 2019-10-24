Killeen police appear to be on the lookout for speeders this morning on Interstate 14.
A Killeen police officer was seen shortly before 8 a.m. next to the Killeen city welcome sign near the W.S. Young exit in the westbound lanes of I-14, appearing to aim speed-detection equipment at passing vehicles.
