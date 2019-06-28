The Texas Department of Transportation has begun a project to install a traffic signal at the intersection of State Highway 195 and Chaparral Road, south of Killeen. The project began on Thursday and the new signal is expected to be in operation by the end of September, weather permitting.
“The new signal will increase safety by creating greater control and efficiency of turning and through traffic movements at the intersection,” according to a news release from TxDOT. The project is being done by Austin Traffic Signal Construction Co., Inc. at a cost of $288,000, according to TxDOT.
TxDOT urges motorists to be cautious and watch for construction personnel and equipment in the work area.
