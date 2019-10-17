Road construction on State Highway 195/South Fort Hood Street is continuing today, according to Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Kenneth Roberts.

Roberts said work crews will continue construction today when they will be working on southbound roadway shoulders to the Lampasas River area.

