Chaparral Road expansion numbers:

$4 million: total cash and in-kind services Killeen will provide

$275,422: Harker Heights financial share

$3 million: Bell County approved contribution

$1.7 million: KISD will spend in bond money on the section of the road in front of the school

$13.8 million: Requested, but not approved, from the Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization, which would get the money from the Texas Department of Transportation.

13.28: Frontage miles on Chaparral Road

12: Frontage miles that Killeen will be responsible to maintain

564: Miles of paved and unpaved roads that make up Killeen’s street system