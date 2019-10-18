A wreck involving at least two vehicles was backing up traffic on Interstate 35 in the Belton-Temple area this morning.
Two SUVs – a Ford and an Infiniti — were involved in the crash in the southbound lanes of I-35 near the Leon River bridge that divides Temple and Belton. Police and other first-responders were working the scene shortly before 8 a.m., and one lane was open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.