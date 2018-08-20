Killeen residents have another hot week ahead, as high temperatures are forecasted to be in the triple digits by Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
The high Monday was 98 degrees and the area saw some scattered thunderstorms, with chances of rain reaching up to 30 percent midday.
“There was not a whole lot of measurable rain for (Monday),” said Meterologist Matt Stalley with NWS. “So far, the showers have been isolated and haven’t fallen over any rain gauges.”
Stalley said that any showers that did pop up over Bell County likely brought no more than a quarter inch of rain.
Those rain chances will dissipate by Monday evening with an overnight low of 75 degrees and slight storm chances lingering into Tuesday.
“You’re probably looking at a 20 percent chance of rain as the front lingers through Tuesday afternoon,” Stalley said. “The rest of the week will be dry, we have high pressure that builds in.”
The high temperature Tuesday is expected to reach the upper 90s and will be in triple digits by midweek into the weekend with lows in the mid 70s, Stalley said.
The severe drought is still affecting large swathes of Bell County, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System website.
Local water reservoirs like Belton Lake and Stillhouse Hollow were 86.9 and 80.6 percent full, respectively, as of press time. These levels represent marginal but consistent decreases in the water reserves that have occurred throughout the dry, hot summer months in the Central Texas corridor.
The lack of moisture in the air also prompted several burn bans over the course of the season that were temporarily lifted after a severe storm system brought several inches of rain to the area the weekend of Aug. 12.
The Bell County Commissioners’ Court reconsidered the Aug. 13 burn ban lift at a meeting Monday and decided to reinstate the ban beginning at sunrise Tuesday morning.
The burn ban in Coryell County remains lifted until Aug. 27 at which point the need for the ban will be reexamined, according to an Aug. 13 press release from Judge John Firth of the Commissioners’ Court.
There is some smoke in the atmosphere that can be attributed to fires in the Pacific Northwest, Stalley said.
“Wildfire smoke is getting brought in the mid-level altitude winds from Northern California and Oregon, causing slightly hazier conditions,” he said.
FME News Service contributed to this report.
