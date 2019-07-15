A man was killed over the weekend as a vehicle struck him while he attempted to cross the expressway, police say.
At 3:52 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the 800 block of west Central Texas Expressway after they were notified of an automobile and pedestrian traffic accident.
According to a Monday press release sent by Lt. Stephen Miller of the Harker Heights Police Department, a "preliminary crash investigation indicates that a red 2013 Hyundai Genesis was traveling eastbound in the center lane of a three lane roadway near Seton Medical Center... when it struck a 29-year-old male pedestrian who was crossing the unlighted section of the roadway northbound."
Police say the unidentified pedestrian was wearing all dark clothing at the time.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
"The deceased identity is not being disclosed at this time pending further investigation and notification of next of kin," Miller said in the release.
