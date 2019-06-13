BELTON — Deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department just after 11 a.m. Wednesday pursued a white Kia Optima reported stolen out of Killeen, Maj. T.J. Cruz said.
The driver of the Kia was going at least 80 mph, according to scanner traffic. The car wrecked in the 2200 block of Sparta Road outside Belton.
A male and a female were taken into custody after short foot chases.
The male — who was not identified by late Wednesday — was arrested and taken to the Bell County Jail, where he will remain while the case is reviewed. If a charge is filed against him, the suspect’s name will be released by Cruz.
The woman was compliant, had no warrants and was “cut loose,” Cruz said.
The pursuit began westbound on FM 439 before moving to westbound Sparta Road.
The deputy lost sight of the Kia and discontinued the pursuit, but Belton Police officers found it and the deputies once again joined the chase, according to Cruz.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were called to investigate the crash.
The pursuit went past Belton High School, where summer classes are being held. No campuses were placed on lockdown, Belton Independent School District spokesman Josh Wucher said.
