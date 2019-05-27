COPPERAS COVE — More than 45 people gathered at the Copperas Cove Cemetery on Memorial Day to honor those who served in the armed forces that are no longer living.
The ceremony was hosted by the Olan Forest Smith Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8577, based in Copperas Cove.
“This is not about something that we want to do but have to. These are our comrades and we honor them every day, especially today,” said Post Commander Herb Wright.
United States Army veteran Dawn Hale promised herself she wouldn’t cry during the ceremony which included the sound of taps as members and veterans alike saluted their fallen servicemen and servicewomen.
“Veteran’s Day is for us, all of us. But this day is for them, to memorialize their service and sacrifice,” she said.
Established in 1951, the post held a Memorial Day ceremony for well over 40 years, Wright said.
“I’m sure we have held one since before I was born,” Wright, who served 27 years in the U.S. Army, said.
Vietnam War veteran Dave Mills, the VFW post’s junior vice commander, also attended the ceremony.
He served two tours during the war, from 1967 to 1968 and again from 1970 to 1971.
“We have people today who are celebrating today with barbecues and enjoying themselves among family and friends. If it wasn’t for a veteran, that would never happen,” Mills said.
