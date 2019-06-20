As the last notes of the musical “Mama Mia” were fading inside the Vive Les Arts Theatre Sunday, Eric Shephard stood in the rear of the auditorium waiting for the crowd to start heading for the lobby.
After accepting congratulations and shaking hands with many of those exiting the theater, Shephard smiled as he asked how he was feeling after the final performance of the final show he was overseeing for Vive Les Arts.
“Bittersweet, I guess,” Shephard said, smiling. “I’m very proud of what they did, I’m very happy with the show and how the cast has come together. The audience response...was great.
“And I’m sad as well, because we’re...closing a book, if you will. We’re turning a chapter.”
Shephard became the consulting executive director of Vive Les Arts in 2017 during a tumultuous period for the theater. Members of the board of directors announced in July of that year that the theater would close after a production of “The Little Mermaid.” The announcement triggered protests from supporters who said they were not consulted about the decision.
Eventually, the chairwoman of the board of directors scheduled a meeting of the general membership of the theater. That decision triggered the resignation of several members of the board, who released a letter saying they supported closing Vive Les Arts due to financial losses and declining community support.
The general membership voted 93-1 to keep the theater open in August 2017. Among the ideas suggested to help make the theater financially stable was sharing productions with the Waco Civic Theater.
Shephard was the executive director of the Waco theater at the time. He had also been the artistic director at Vive Les Arts from 1999 to 2012.
Shephard not only supported the idea of Waco sharing production costs with Vive Les Arts, he took things a step further and became the Killeen theater’s consulting executive director. He’s worn both hats for most of the last two years.
But Shephard feels now is the time to focus solely on his duties in Waco.
“We’re about ready to embark on a capital campaign and need to focus the energy in trying to expand that theater,” Shephard said. “It’s going really well but it doesn’t have as nice a space as this one, and that feels like an appropriate goal to spend time on.”
Vive Les Arts is currently in the final stages of hiring a new executive director. Shephard will help with the transition and then concentrate on leading the Waco theater and teaching classes at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Vive Les Arts board member and legal counsel Howard Fomby surprised Shephard on stage before the final performance of “Mama Mia.” Standing alongside fellow board member Jim Wrex, Fomby credited Shephard’s decision to take an active role in leading Vive Les Arts as a key factor in bringing the theater back from the brink.
Fomby continued to give Shephard credit in an interview after the performance.
“Eric Shephard has really been the heart and soul over the last two years of this theater,” Fomby said. “He’s an amazing individual both creatively and personally. He’s helped bring a culture to this theater that we want to build on...a culture of family and of joy, and energy, and I think you saw that tonight.”
Shephard deflected a lot of that praise Sunday.
“Yes, there is personal satisfaction and I do feel happy that I was able to be a part of this,” Shephard said. “It’s a bigger win for Killeen.
“We’re the only full-time arts organization in town and to make sure it survived...to be a part of that and keep it going...yeah, that’s a win.”
“Mama Mia” was the final show of the season for Vive Les Arts. The theater is preparing for its next production, “Legends,” a fundraiser for the theater that will be performed Aug. 2 and 3. The new season begins in September with a double bill. “Always Patsy Cline” and “Hank Williams: Lost Highway” will each have four performances between Sept. 12 and 22.
Information about upcoming performances, tickets and season memberships are available on the Vive Les Arts website: www.vlakilleen.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.