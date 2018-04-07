Following early April showers late Friday that brought a Saturday cold front in Killeen with temperatures in the mid-30s, warmer days are coming.
The sun comes out again today with temperatures “increasing significantly,” said Juan Hernandez, meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Dallas-Fort Worth office.
Still, it was plenty cold for those outside on Saturday, including hundreds of people who picked up litter for the annual Texas Trash-Off event.
The Lemonade Day Build-A-Stand event at Heights Lumber & Supply was cancelled due to “weather and intense wind” Saturday, according to officials from Lemonade Day, which teaches entrepreneurial skills to children. Officials will be rescheduling the event at a later date out of concern for children’s safety, they said.
Monday is expected to have a high near 70 degrees with clouds expected to move back into the area with a temperature drop into the low 50s.
But you don’t need to worry about rain for the next week and a half, according to Hernandez.
It warms back up on Tuesday with a high of 71, and residents may want to bring out the sunblock at the end of the week.
Wednesday will see “even more warming,” said Hernandez as temperatures climb to a high of 80 before reaching a high of 85 on Thursday.
With partially sunny skies on Friday, a high of 87 is expected with a low chance of thunderstorms returning.
