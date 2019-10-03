WEATHER Graphic

The Killeen area is only expected to suffer from 90 degrees temperatures for a few more days before a cold front is predicted to move through the area, dropping temperatures by 10 degrees or more.

If the cold front pushes through as expected, the high temperature on Monday could drop to 82 degrees, with a low of 59 degrees, according to the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth.

artie@kdhnews.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.