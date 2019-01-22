A cold front coming in from the northwest Tuesday is expected to drop temperatures down to near-freezing overnight into Wednesday in the Killeen area, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
The front is also expected to bring a chance of precipitation, primarily rain, but the low temperature of around 35 degrees along with winds at about 10 to 15 mph could turn that overnight rain into sleet, said meteorologist Monique Sellers.
Temperatures are not expected to get below freezing, however, she said.
Wednesday will see winds picking up to 15 to 20 mph with a high in the low to mid 40s, which could make temperatures feel even colder, Sellers said.
Winds will start dying down on Thursday, with lows in the mid to high 30s and a high around 58 degrees, she said. Overnight into Friday will drop temperatures down near freezing again as another cold front arrives, with a high of approximately 52 degrees and winds from 10 to 15 mph.
