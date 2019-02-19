Cloudy skies and cold, rain and the chance of isolated thunderstorms will rule the day today in the Killeen area, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
“Unfortunately, it’s not going to warm up much today,” said NWS meteorologist Steve Fano. “You’ll see an 80 percent chance of rain with isolated thunderstorms and highs in the lower 40s.”
The rain will continue through the evening with about a 30 percent chance, dropping off to about a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight with lows in the mid-30s, he said.
Wednesday will give the area a break from the gloomy weather with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 60s, Fano said. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy and drop the temperature to right about 40 degrees.
The gloom returns on Thursday and Friday, however, bringing back the rain and lower temperatures. Thursday will start off cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain, warming up to the mid-50s before increasing rain chances to 40 percent overnight and dropping temperatures slightly into the upper 40s, Fano said.
Showers will be highly likely on Friday with a 60 percent chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms, he said. Highs will reach the low 60s, dropping down to the upper 50s overnight with 50 percent chance of rain.
