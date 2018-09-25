Today’s weather may be feeling more like summer again than fall, with temperatures hovering around the 90 degree mark and a lot of humidity. Relief will come in overnight with the a cold front, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
The cold front is expected to hit the Killeen area around daybreak Wednesday, keeping temperatures down into the 70 throughout the day with clouds and a chance of rain or drizzle, said meteorologist Daniel Huckaby.
“It’s the first real fall cold front,” Huckaby said. It will stay in the 70s on Thursday, with a slow warming trend into the weekend.”
The high on Wednesday is expected to hover around 79 degrees with a low of 72 and a 50 percent chance of rain, with winds running north from 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. Thursday will drop a few degrees with the high at 75 and low of 62 and a 20 percent chance of rain. Skies will be mostly cloudy with north winds from 5 to 10 mph.
Friday’s temperatures will start the warming trend with a high of 82 and low of 65, with mostly cloudy skies and light winds and a 40 percent chance of rain. The high on Saturday will stay around 82 degrees with the low rising to 70 and a 20 percent chance of showers.
Sunday is expected to start off nice with lows around 69 degrees and a high of 84, mostly cloudy skies and a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
There are currently no burn bans in effect for either Bell or Coryell County.
