The high wind gusts the Killeen area is currently experiencing are expected to die down as the week goes on, according to the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth.
“It is going to be breezy (today), it has been breezy for the past couple of days, but that is starting to die down now,” meteorologist Matt Bishop with the NWS said. “Gusts in that range (20 to 25 miles per hour) are not that uncommon.”
Winds gusts due have a chance to increase the speed at which fires spread and grow, as witnessed Thursday when a controlled burn “got out of hand” in Bell County, according to Capt. Mike Eveans with the Killeen Fire Marshal’s Office. According to Eveans, dry conditions and high winds helped the fire — located on Texas Highway 195 near the city’s trash transfer station — spread quickly.
However, due to high dewpoints and humidity, it is unlikely for fire to spread due to wind, Bishop said.
“We have been pretty humid lately, and dewpoints have been in the upper 60s and low 70s,” he said. “Brush fires are usually a low concern in conditions like these.”
Despite the humidity, the Bell County Commissioners Court decided to implement a burn ban due to the heat and drier conditions. The ban begins at sunrise on Wednesday and ends at 10 a.m. July 9.
The commissioners also unanimously approved a ban on two types of aerial fireworks — skyrockets with sticks and missiles with fins.
Unlike the burn ban, this is contingent upon Bell County registering at least 575 on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, which measures drought and helps determine if a burn ban is needed. The Texas A&M Forest Service showed the county registering a 568 as of 10 a.m. Monday.
Once the county hits 575 on the index — as required by state law — the fireworks ban will go into effect.
Both bans affect unincorporated areas of the county.
This past weekend, Bell County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Harmon said there were at least four grass fires with two of those fires rekindling. One fire burned a square mile, he said.
“It was one of the busiest weekends we had in awhile,” Harmon said.
Coryell County does not currently have a burn ban in effect, however, burning is prohibited if winds are forecast to be 23 mph or greater.
According to the NWS, the area could see new rainfall as early as Thursday.
“You have low chances of rain coming in Thursday evening, around 20 percent,” Bishop said. That will stay through Friday and Saturday. By Sunday it goes up to about 40 percent.”
The county has not seen any precipitation in the past seven days, according to data collect by the U.S. Geological Survey from five rainfall monitoring sites here.
Currently, 103 counties have a burn ban in effect, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.
FME News Service reporter Jacob Sanchez contributed to this report.
