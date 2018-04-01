The first week of April is bringing with it a large cold front that could drastically drop temperatures across Texas for a couple of days, according to the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth.
“Over night Sunday you’ve got a really strong arctic cold front coming in from the north,” meteorologist Lee Carlaw said. “(Today) you could see low temperatures in the low 70s or in the upper 50s depending on what side of the cold front you are on.”
Carlaw said the cold front will also be bringing with it some rain and thunderstorm chances for today and Tuesday. Today’s rain chances are fairly low, with chances starting at 20 percent in the morning and remaining there throughout the day.
Tuesday will see the rain chances creep up to 40 percent throughout the day before falling back to 20 percent in the evening.
“There is a small chance you could see some tornadoes in the area on Tuesday due to the cold front, but that is a very low chance,” Carlaw said. “The major thing to watch out for is strong winds and possible hail.”
Skies are expected to clear up by Wednesday and remain that way into the weekend. High temperatures for the rest of the week are expected to be in the upper 60s to low 70s while low temperatures are expected to be in the mid-40s.
