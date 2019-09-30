WEATHER Graphic

The weekend’s low rain chances could make a reappearance at the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth.

The Killeen area did receive some minor rainfall over the weekend, seeing just 0.16 inches of rain at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport between Friday and Sunday, according to the weather service. No rainfall was recorded at Killeen’s Skylark Field Monday, but the Killeen-Fort Hood airport did receive a trace amount of rainfall Monday, and there were light scattered showers throughout the city.

