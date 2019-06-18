A thunderstorm rolled through Killeen Tuesday morning, and rain chances every day this week have a slight chance to upgrade to strong or severe, according to the National Weather Service. However, this will not be a widespread problem.
“Some areas will see storms and some won’t,” according to the National Weather Service. People in the Killeen area need to be prepared for damaging winds and hail in case the storms upgrade to strong or severe, officials said. These are the major threats that would come with these storms, according to NWS.
It will be dry and hot starting Thursday if storms do not hit the area. Starting Thursday, the area could see the heat index hit the triple digits, according to NWS.
