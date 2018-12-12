There is a mild chance of rain in the forecast overnight tonight, with rain chances reaching 40 percent, according to the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth. While rain is expected to be light even if it does make an appearance this week, high winds are the main thing to be on the lookout for over the next few days.
“Rain this week will be on the light side,” meteorologist Patricia Sanchez said. “The biggest concern is going to be wind.”
Winds today are expected to reach 10 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 20 miles per hour. There is a 40 percent chance of rain tonight, with Sanchez saying rain will most likely start to fall after midnight.
Thursday’s winds will be even stronger, with forces of 20 to 30 miles per hour and gusts as high as 45 miles per hour. Thursday will also see more rain chances at 40 percent, and even a small chance of snow overnight.
High winds will also be in effect during the day Friday, with speeds of 25 to 30 miles per hour and gusts as high as 40 miles per hour. There will also be a slight chance of rain and snow before noon on Friday.
Wind speeds will begin to drop down as the weekend sets in, with speeds only expected to reach around 10 miles per hour on Saturday and just 5 miles per hour on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.