A woman was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle Tuesday after being pulled over by a Killeen police officer while driving someone else’s car.
Doris Estella Sanders, 25, was arraigned Thursday by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke and had bail set at $50,000.
According to the arrest affidavit, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Florence Road Tuesday night following a report of a stolen vehicle.
The victim said he left his Cadillac CTS running outside the store. He had his key fob in his pocket and told officers he thought he had locked the doors. The victim said he had not given anyone permission to use his car.
A witness told police the car had headed east when when it left the store, and officers confirmed that using the store’s surveillance video.
An officer spotted the car on Rancier Boulevard near 38th Street just before midnight. According to the arrest affidavit, the officer confirmed that Sanders was driving the car and was the only person inside. The victim confirmed to police that Sanders did not have his permission to drive the car, resulting in her arrest.
Also arraigned Thursday in an unrelated case was Mechelle Leshunn Ware. She was charged with intentionally injuring a child and had bond set at $100,000.
