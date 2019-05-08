A 34-year-old woman stopped by Killeen police officers for a traffic issue has been charged with drug possession.
Samantha Chase was arraigned Wednesday by Bell County Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke on a charge of possessing between 1 and 4 grams of methamphetamine.
The arrest affidavit indicated that officers stopped a vehicle near the 800 block of Root Avenue on May 5 for failing to properly signal a turn. The affidavit stated that Chase and another man were visibly nervous after being asked to exit the vehicle. Officers said Chase was making movements that made them think she was trying to hide something.
The affidavit showed that officers conducted a search of Chase and found two baggies containing a crystal-type substance. A field test indicated the baggies contained 2 grams of methampethamine, according to the affidavit.
Bond for Chase was set at $30,000.
Also indicted Wednesday in an unrelated case:
Chaz Nicholas Dumas, 28. of Killeen, for burglary of a habitation and two counts of burglary of a vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.